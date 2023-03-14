Emergency services and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Search operators have all been called to Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

The bomb alert was issued after contractors working near the main passenger terminal discovered what are believed to be suspected incendiary devices at around 2p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and notified the emergency services.

Passengers and staff at the terminal have been relocated away from the affected area while the Army EOD specialists arrive. That is understood not to be a service affecting the airport’s overall operations.

.

Emergency Services Have Been Scrambled To Biggin Hill Airport In Kent

The airport was formerly a Royal Air Force station RAF Biggin Hill, and a small enclave on the airport still retains that designation.

Emergency Services Have Been Scrambled To Biggin Hill Airport In Kent

The airport was formerly known as RAF Biggin Hill, and a small enclave on the airport still bears that designation.

Biggin Hill is best known for its role in the Battle of Britain during WWII, when it served as one of the primary fighter bases protecting London and South East England from German Luftwaffe bombers.

Cordons have been put up while specialist officers assessed the situation

Cordons have been put up while specialist officers assessed the situation and an examination of the device with an x-ray machine is carried out.

More to follow