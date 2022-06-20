Emergency services are at a house collapse on Sefton Terrace in #Burnley. Several properties have been evacuated and emergency services are on the scene. Police request that people avoid the area, particularly around Piccadilly Road and Sefton Terrace. A source has revealed that an explosion has been reported and children are reported to be trapped within the property.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: We have three fire engines and urban search and rescue team at the scene. We’re working with the other emergency services, local authorities and utility companies to make the scene safe and assess the structure of the property.

