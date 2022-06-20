In North Yorkshire, a helicopter crashed into a field.

The incident occurred off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, close to the Lancashire border, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The incident occurred just before midday.

The emergency services were called to the scene near Burton in Lonsdale.

“People are strongly advised to avoid the area,” a spokesperson said.

The police department stated that no additional information was available.



Several emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

According to a bystander on the scene, there were dozens of emergency vehicles present.

He captured footage of an air ambulance taking off from the scene.