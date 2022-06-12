Officers were called to a disturbance in Westcroft Road, Great Horton, at 4.34pm yesterday.

Officers discovered chemicals and evidence of drug production during a search of the premises. A man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of producing Class A drugs.

A cordon was erected for public safety, and specialist police and fire service resources were dispatched to assess the situation.

While some neighbouring homes were initially evacuated, it has now been determined that the chemicals pose no greater risk to anyone outside of the address where they were discovered.

A scene will be set up in the coming days to allow for the safe removal and disposal of the substances, as well as forensic examination of the property to aid in the criminal investigation.

Police say recognise the inconvenience caused to residents on the street and appreciate their patience.