Emergency services are in attendance after a collision involving a bus and a cyclist.

Police and paramedics were called to the junction of City Link and Manvers Street, Nottingham city centre, at 12.30pm today (Thursday 29 December 2022).

A man has been taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Manvers Street has been closed while inquiries are carried out at the scene.

Temporary Inspector Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances of this collision and would like to speak to anybody who saw what happened. Investigations are continuing at the scene and traffic restrictions will be lifted once these have been completed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 225 of 29 December 2022.