A van collides head-on with another vehicle on the #M606 tonight.

Emergency services are on the scene in large numbers on the M606 in #Bradford tonight following a horrific crash that has resulted in the closure of the entire highway.

According to witnesses, the van travelled the wrong way up the M606 from the Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford before colliding with at least one vehicle head-on.

Air Ambulance Medics arrived on the scene to assist local paramedics as well as the Hazardous Area Response Team and other specialist teams.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Officers and Armed Response Teams are also on the scene, and eyewitnesses say they arrived shortly after the impact.

West Yorkshire Fire also has a large number of resources on the scene, including the Technical Rescue Team from their nearby station in Cleckheaton, which is assisting with patient rescue.

At this time, injuries to a number of causalities are described as extremely serious.

Road closures are expected to last through the night and into the morning.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision that has closed the M606 in Bradford,” West Yorkshire police said in a statement.

“At 10:45 p.m. on Monday, a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and was then driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from the Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it collided with a taxi.”

“There are five casualties from both vehicles, three of whom are critically injured.”

“The M606 in both directions is currently closed while emergency services respond to the incident.”

“The scene and road closures are expected to remain in place for an extended period of time, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

“West Yorkshire Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct because a police vehicle was involved in the circumstances leading up to the collision.”