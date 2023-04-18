Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside the address

290
Police were called at approximately 7.25pm on Tuesday, 18 April after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant of an address in Wellington Gardens, SE7.
The death is currently being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious.
Officers attended and found a man deceased inside the address.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform next of kin.
Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.