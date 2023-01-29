Emergency services called a wooded area in Sidcup

Officers said they were called to the Pond, off Berwick Cresent shortly before 12pm on Sunday afternoon (Sunday 29th January 2023)

Emergency crews were scrambled to the area following reports that a child’s car seat was seen in the water following a report from a member of the public.

A large number of Police officers and fire crews from the London Fire brigade could be seen in Parish Woods following reports of a suspicious item floating in the pond.

Fire crews in dry suits were committed into the pond and the item was found to be a floating log.