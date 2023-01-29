Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Emergency Services Called A Wooded Area In Sidcup
Home BREAKING Emergency services called a wooded area in Sidcup

Emergency services called a wooded area in Sidcup

by uknip247

Officers said they were called to the Pond, off Berwick Cresent shortly before 12pm on Sunday afternoon (Sunday 29th January 2023)

Emergency crews were scrambled to the area following reports that a child’s car seat was seen in the water following a report from a member of the public.

A large number of Police officers and fire crews from the London Fire brigade could be seen in Parish Woods following reports of a suspicious item floating in the pond.

Fire crews in dry suits were committed into the pond and the item was found to be a floating log.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people injured, including at least one female, in a serious incident...

Two police officers have been recognised for their efforts in saving a...

After sending sexual messages to a woman and boasting about appearing on...

Emergency services called to sinking narrow boat in the Paddington Basin

Off-duty firefighters praised after saving man’s life

Police called after a stabbing attack at Harrods Louis Vuitton men’s department

A serving British Army member has been accused of masterminding a bomb...

Driver arrested after ploughing into 11 year old in East London

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, a man was found guilty...

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who...

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog has accused MP Nadine Dorries of violating the ministerial...

In a park, a killer battered his pregnant girlfriend before abandoning her...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More