Emergency services called after person is trapped under a train at Lancaster Gate Station

The A402 Bayswater Road is partly blocked by Lancaster Gate Station. It
follows reports that a person has been hit by an underground train and
remains trapped. Emergency services were called at 3.30pm on Sunday October
30th, 2022 to the tube station.
follows reports that a person has been hit by an underground train and
remains trapped. Emergency services were called at 3.30pm on Sunday October
30th, 2022 to the tube station.
British Transport Police have been approached for comment
More to follow