Emergency services called after suspect device found attached to a bridge near Holloway Underground station

A large cordon has been put in place while emergency services and specialists examine a suspect device that has been found attached to a beam on a bridge on the Holloway Road in North London near the underground station.

Specially trained EOD officers from the Met Police have been scrambled to the scene to support the officers as an examination takes place to see if the device is a threat.

Emergency crews were called just before 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

A number of diversions are likely to be put in place if the devices need to be made safe. The clsoure is likely to affect bus and underground services.

The Met police have been approached for a statement and more information

More to follow