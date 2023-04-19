Emergency services called carbon monoxide release at London Hotel

21
LAS Hart and @LondonFire crews have dealt with multiple patients this morning following a carbon monoxide release at Belle Court this morning.
Emergency services were called at just before 7am on Wednesday morning following reports of a carbon monoxide leak at the property
A number of staff members and guests were treated by Paramedics whilst fire crews used equipment from a DIM unit to assist in tracking the link.
A cordon remains in place at Tavistock Place.
An investigation has been launched into the cause.
More to follow