Emergency services called carbon monoxide release at London Hotel

LAS Hart and @LondonFire crews have dealt with multiple patients this morning following a carbon monoxide release at Belle Court this morning.

Emergency services were called at just before 7am on Wednesday morning following reports of a carbon monoxide leak at the property

A number of staff members and guests were treated by Paramedics whilst fire crews used equipment from a DIM unit to assist in tracking the link.

A cordon remains in place at Tavistock Place.

An investigation has been launched into the cause.

More to follow

