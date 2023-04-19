LAS Hart and @LondonFire crews have dealt with multiple patients this morning following a carbon monoxide release at Belle Court this morning.

Emergency Services Called Carbon Monoxide Release At London Hotel

Emergency services were called at just before 7am on Wednesday morning following reports of a carbon monoxide leak at the property

A number of staff members and guests were treated by Paramedics whilst fire crews used equipment from a DIM unit to assist in tracking the link.

A cordon remains in place at Tavistock Place.

An investigation has been launched into the cause.

More to follow