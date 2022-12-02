Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Emergency Services Called Following Suspect Chemical Spillage In Camberwell
Home BREAKING Emergency services called following suspected chemical spillage in South East London

Emergency services called following suspected chemical spillage in South East London

by @uknip247

Emergency crews and specialists have been called following a large spillage of  Hydrochloric acid on the Peabody Estate in Camberwell this evening.

Firefighters, Police and Ambulance crews were all called to the Camberwell Green Estate just before 8pm on Friday evening following reports of a large spillage of chemicals within a property in a block on the

A number of residents have been evacuated and firefighters have been seen entering a flat wearing chemical suits and breathing apparatus.

Two fire engines, two command units and a specialist “DIM” Detection, identification and monitoring decontamination unit can be seen within the parking area.

The cause of the spillage or why the chemical is being kept with the property has yet to be established.

Hydrochloric acid in contact with skin or other tissues can cause chemical burns that can be severe. Hydrochloric acid in the eyes can cause blindness. The severity depends upon the concentration of the acid and the amount of time it is left in contact with the tissues.

London Ambulance has sent a number of resources to the ongoing incident.

Police, the London Fire Brigade and the LAS have all been approached for comment.

 

More to follow

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Police managed to intercept a stolen van that was used as a...

A man who raped a teenage girl in Gosport has been jailed...

Social media users have labelled an online scam that asked for help...

A 33-year-old ‘caring, generous’ woman died after being hit by a bus...

Manhunt continues for fail to stop driveron Akers Way that fatal killed...

As the festive party season gets under way, officers from Kent Police...

Man arrested for criminal damage and a public order offence after climbing...

A prolific Amesbury burglar has been jailed for two years

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has confirmed he will...

A fourth child has died from Strep A as the bacterial infection continues to...

Police are concerned for and are appealing for information about the whereabouts...

Two men have been arrested in a stolen van by officers working...