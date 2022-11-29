Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Emergency Services Called Serious Incident In Sandwich
Emergency Services called serious incident in Sandwich after reports of a body in the water

by @uknip247

One fire engine and an officer from Kent Fire and Rescue were called  9.22am to assist  Kent Police at Rope Walk in Sandwich on Tuesday.

A road sweeper reported seeing a body in the water following a concern for welfare report to Kent Police earlier in the day.

Coastguards in drysuits have been seen searching an area of water following the report at just after 8.30am

Part of Rope Walk has been cordoned off by Police.

A coastguard search and rescue team from Deal have also been sent to assist Police.

The full nature of the incident is not currently known.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called to Woodnesborough Road, Sandwich at 9am on Tuesday 29 November 2022 following concern for a man in the area.

Officers remain at the scene with partner agencies.

More to follow

 

