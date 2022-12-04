Major search operation after a person has been reported to have been seen be in the Limehouse Basin in East London

Police, fire and search and rescue received reports someone had ‘jumped in the water

Police, fire, ambulance and rescue service were called to an incident within the Limehouse Basin on the waterfront at around midnight today, Sunday, December 4th.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving a report that a “person had jumped in the water” in the Canning Town area.

The scene shows numerous fire engines, police and a search and rescue team looking in the water and the canal area.

The NPAS Helicopter has also been called in to assist with the search operation and has been using its FLIR and nightsun

.

Fire crews from the LFB were called shortly before midnight. Two fire engines, the search and rescue appliance “FRU” with a boat aboard and the service’s rescue boat, Fire one, were sent to the scene. Officers from the Met Police and the RNLI are also attending,

A multi-agency search has started looking for the person that has been reported to be in the water.

More to follow