Emergency Services called to Barking Park Boating lake

Large presence of emergency vehicles can be seen assembled at the Barking
Officers form the MET Police, Paramedics HART team from London Ambulance
Firefighters in dry suites in a boat with HART paramedics are using a
Boating Lake on Longbridge Road Barking.
service and a swift water rescue team from the London Fire service were
called just before Midnight on Saturday to the adventure area following
reports of a person has foolishly attempted to cross the lake that has
frozen over and fallen though in to the water
thermal imaging camera in an attempt to locate the outstanding person.
MET Police and London Fire have been approached for comment