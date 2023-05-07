Sunday, May 7, 2023
Emergency services called to Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford after pepper spray is released

by uknip247
Part of the Bluewater shopping Centre in Dartford has been put into place lockdown and evacuated after a number of persons been exposed to pepper spray that was thrown near to the Winter Gardens this afternoon

Emergency services were called just before 6 pm after staff at the centre notified police number of people have been exposed to to the effects of pepper spray that had been thrown within the large shopping Centre

A bystander said that a traveller girl was fighting with another an one pulled out a canister of pepper spray, and then let the spray off.
A large area within the Winter Gardens is cordoned off with police and paramedics

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called to a shopping centre in Greenhithe at 5.25pm on Sunday 7 May 2023, where a group of teenagers are reported to have sprayed three other young people with an unknown substance.

Officers attended where they established the group of teenagers are known to one another and enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. The three teenagers and several members of the public who were nearby at the time, were all checked over. No serious injuries were reported and they have all since left the shopping centre.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Kent Police online or call 01474 366149 quoting reference 07-1120.


