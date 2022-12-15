Emergency services called to Bromley after collision leaves persons trapped

A schoolgirl is trapped underneath a car after being struck on the school run in south schoolgirl is trapped underneath a car after being struck on the school run in south London

The victim was hit on Great Elms Road near to the junction of Holmesdale in Bromley at 8.20 am on Thursday

Police have put in road closures and are asking people to avoid the area and allow emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident

A HEMS medical from the London air ambulance along with “HART” team Paramedics from the LAS have been sent to the incident.

Firefighters from nearby Bromley fire station have also been called to free the teenager who is understood to be trapped under the wheels of the vehicle following the collision