Emergency services called to Bromley after collision leaves persons trapped

Emergency Services Called To Bromley Road After Collision Leaves Persons Trapped
by @uknip247
A schoolgirl is trapped underneath a car after being struck on the school run in south London.

The victim was hit on Great Elms Road near to the junction of Holmesdale in Bromley at 8.20 am on Thursday

Police have put in road closures and are asking people to avoid the area and allow emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident

A HEMS medical from the London air ambulance along with  “HART” team Paramedics from the LAS have been sent to the incident.

Firefighters from nearby Bromley fire station have also been called to free the teenager who is understood to be trapped under the wheels of the vehicle following the collision

A spokesman for the Met Police said :Officers were called at 08:29hrs on Thursday, 15 December to Great Elms Road at the junction with Homesdale Rd, Bromley.

A female pedestrian had been in collision with a car.

LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended and the woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.

 

