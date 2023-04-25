Emergency services called to Dartford Property following reports of suspected radiation leak in the early hours

Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 2.30am on Tuesday 24 April, to a medical incident in Blake Gardens, Dartford. Officers attended the scene where they assisted paramedics and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for Kent fore and Rescue said:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Blake Gardens in Dartford, to test for a possible radiation leak, after a man became ill. He was taken to the hospital by SECAmb paramedics.

Four fire engines and a hazardous materials unit attended, and crews in gas tight suits carried out testing throughout the property. No radiation sources were identified and there is no risk to the public.

