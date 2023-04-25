Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Emergency services called to Dartford Property following reports of suspected radiation leak in the early hours

Emergency services called to Dartford Property following reports of suspected radiation leak in the early hours

by uknip247
Emergency Services Were Called To Dartford Property Following A Medical Incident

Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 2.30am on Tuesday 24 April, to a medical incident in Blake Gardens, Dartford. Officers attended the scene where they assisted paramedics and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for Kent fore and Rescue said:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Blake Gardens in Dartford, to test for a possible radiation leak, after a man became ill. He was taken to the hospital by SECAmb paramedics.

Four fire engines and a hazardous materials unit attended, and crews in gas tight suits carried out testing throughout the property. No radiation sources were identified and there is no risk to the public.

Kent Police also attended.

We have reached out to South East Coast Amulbnace for more information

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Big Issue North vendors set to sell the national Big Issue UK weekly magazine

Stalking legislation has been used to charge a man who is alleged to have ignored court orders prohibiting him from entering Swanley

Fire Crews to pub basement blaze in Maidstone

A man who suffered life-changing injuries in a fire which destroyed his home and claimed the life of his dog, is urging people to...

Police investigating the theft of a luxury watch and cash have released this image of a man they would like to speak to

The Ultimate Vacation Experience: Destinations in the UK For a Grand Vacation

6 Foods That Musicians Should Eat Before Taking the Stage

Detectives investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary have charged two suspects

Supporters of Just Stop Oil are back on the streets causing disruption in Westminster to demand an end to new UK oil and gas...

UK Government launches evacuation flights for British nationals from Sudan

New bill to stamp out unfair practices and promote competition in digital markets

UK and India hold Financial Markets Dialogue in London

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.