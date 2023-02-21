Emergency services called to flats in Hove after residents report “massive” 💥

Fire services from East and West Sussex are in attendance at a Block of Flats in the Drive in Hove after local residents reported hearing a loud explosion at around 7:44 pm.

The power in the area also was cut plunging the area into darkness.

The explosion is believed to be in an electrical intake room in the basement of the block of flats.

One person has been reported injured and passed into the care of SECamb

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire said “We were called to reports of a domestic dwelling fire on The Drive, Hove at 19:44. Seven Pumps, one Ariel Ladder Platform and five Officers were in attendance. Crews used two breathing apparatus, firefighting foam and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental. One casualty was reported.”

More as we get it