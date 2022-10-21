Kent Police was called to a property in London Place, Folkestone by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 1.40pm on Thursday 20 October 2022 following a report of a medical incident. Officers remain at the scene providing assistance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications
Kent Police was called to a property in London Place, Folkestone by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 1.40pm on Thursday 20 October 2022 following a report of a medical incident. Officers remain at the scene providing assistance.