Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Emergency Services called to London’s Tower Bridge following reports of a person in the water

Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene following reports of a person in the water

An extensive search has been launched and Tower Bridge has been closed in both directions following a number of emergency calls reporting the person in the water.

London fire brigade along with the London Coastguard and Tower RNLI have all been called to the developing incident that started to unfold at just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

A number of rescue resources have been sent to the incident along with Paramedics from the London ambulance service.

We have reached out to the Met Police for a comment

More to follow

