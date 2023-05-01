Emergency services called to reports of suspected body faced down in the water in Bermondsey South East London

The incident began when a member of the public reported seeing a person face down in the mud near South East London’s Bermondsey Wall to the London Coastguard and police.

Just after 9 p.m. on Bank Holiday Monday, a large number of emergency vehicles began to arrive near the pier.

One drinker at the nearby Angel Public House, who did not want to be identified, stated that the police arrived first, followed by the fire department and paramedics. The cops instructed us to stand back because they had received a report of someone face down in the mud.

According to the worried man, officers could be seen laying out cordon tape in an attempt to establish a scene.

We have contacted the Met Police for additional information on this ongoing incident.

More to follow