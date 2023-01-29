Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Emergency Services Called To Sinking Narrow Boat In The Paddington Basin
Home BREAKING Emergency services called to sinking narrow boat in the Paddington Basin

Emergency services called to sinking narrow boat in the Paddington Basin

by uknip247

A Police, Fire crews and a “Hart” Team from the London ambulance services have all been scrambled to the Paddington Basin in West London following reports of a sinking narrow boat.

Emergency services were scrambled to the sinking vessel just before 1 am on Sunday morning (29th January 2023) with reports that those onboard are having to evacuate from the distressed vessel.

It is unclear if persons have entered the water or the circumstances that has caused the vessel to take on water and start to sink.

A number of fire crews from the Londo Fire Brigade and Hart vehicles can be seen on South Wharf Road.

“Hart” Teams from the London Ambulance Service are dressed dry suits with a rescue path along with firefighters with throw lines and rescue equipment can be seen on a bridge near to St Mary’s Hospital.

The London Ambulance services and the London Fire Brigade have both been approached for more information on the ongoing rescue mission.

More to follow

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Off-duty firefighters praised after saving man’s life

Police called after a stabbing attack at Harrods Louis Vuitton men’s department

A serving British Army member has been accused of masterminding a bomb...

Driver arrested after ploughing into 11 year old in East London

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, a man was found guilty...

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who...

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog has accused MP Nadine Dorries of violating the ministerial...

In a park, a killer battered his pregnant girlfriend before abandoning her...

Detectives looking for Nathan Cole are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being

Two men parked outside a woman’s house and threatened to torch it

Tesco is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar because it is unsafe to...

A woman’s family has paid tribute to her after she died in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More