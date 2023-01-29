Emergency services called to sinking narrow boat in the Paddington Basin

A Police, Fire crews and a “Hart” Team from the London ambulance services have all been scrambled to the Paddington Basin in West London following reports of a sinking narrow boat.

Emergency services were scrambled to the sinking vessel just before 1 am on Sunday morning (29th January 2023) with reports that those onboard are having to evacuate from the distressed vessel.

It is unclear if persons have entered the water or the circumstances that has caused the vessel to take on water and start to sink.

A number of fire crews from the Londo Fire Brigade and Hart vehicles can be seen on South Wharf Road.

“Hart” Teams from the London Ambulance Service are dressed dry suits with a rescue path along with firefighters with throw lines and rescue equipment can be seen on a bridge near to St Mary’s Hospital.

The London Ambulance services and the London Fire Brigade have both been approached for more information on the ongoing rescue mission.

More to follow