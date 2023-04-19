Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Emergency services called to smoking suspect object at Westminster Underground station

Members of the public have been stopped from entering Westminster underground station after reports of a suspect object that has been reported to be smoking.

British Transport Police and fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to the ongoing incident following reports from concerned staff at just after 7pm on Wednesday evening (19th April 2023)

The suspicious package was found on the stairs at the number four entrance on Bridge Street.

British Transport Police have been approached for more information and

