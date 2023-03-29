Emergency services called Woolwich Arsenal Station after a person is hit by a train

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
by uknip247
There is no service between Woolwich Arsenal and King George V following reports that a person has been hit by a train at Woolwich station. The incident happened at around 10am on Wednesday 29th March 2023.

Rail services were cancelled in South London after a person was hit by a train. Southeastern Railway made the announcement on their Twitter this morning.

A person was hit by a train between Charlton and Slade Green on the line and power to the track was switched off whilst emergency services responded.

Tickets were being accepted on London Buses, Underground and DLR services.

Southeastern Railway made the announcement on their Twitter this morning writing: “Sadly we’ve had a report of a person being hit by a train between Charlton and #SladeGreen Power to the track has been switched off to allow emergency services to respond to the incident. Trains will be diverted or cancelled. More information to follow.”

The British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.

