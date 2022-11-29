Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Emergency Services Have Been Called After A Man Has Fallen From Height From A Building In Tottenham
Home BREAKING Emergency Services have been called after a man has fallen from height from a building in Tottenham

Emergency Services have been called after a man has fallen from height from a building in Tottenham

by @uknip247

Police fire crews and Paramedics have been scrambled to Lapwing Heights in Tottenham North London.

Emergency services. were called just after 8.30am on Tuesday moring to the eighth-floor complex on Mill Mead Road following reports that a person had fallen from the scaffolding that is attached to the building.

A road closure has been put in place to allow emergency services to carry out their work.

Police Paramedics and London Ambulance “HART” Teams are understood  to have been sent to the location along with the fire services

An investigation into the full circumstance is understood to have been launched and the fact will be established later.

Officers from the Met Police will investigate on behalf of the Heath and Safety Executive if required

The condition of the man is not currently known.

 

The Met police and London Ambulance service have been approached for comment

 

 

More to follow

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been jailed for drug offences after Police searched him...

A Yaxham man has been jailed for 25 weeks, just three days...

Police are continuing to appeal for missing Sophia

Have you seen missing Mason Smith from Southampton?

The fatal incident involved an HGV lorry at EcoPark in Edmonton the man...

A crime scene was established while the robbery investigation remain on going

The thugs are reportedly suing Adam White, 34, after he chased them...

An alpaca breeder has spoken about the devastating consequences of dog attacks...

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because it may contain small...

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has launched new government schemes to...

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were...

Detectives from Merseyside Police Operation Castle, a dedicated burglary team, are welcoming...