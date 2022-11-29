Emergency Services have been called after a man has fallen from height from a building in Tottenham

Police fire crews and Paramedics have been scrambled to Lapwing Heights in Tottenham North London.

Emergency services. were called just after 8.30am on Tuesday moring to the eighth-floor complex on Mill Mead Road following reports that a person had fallen from the scaffolding that is attached to the building.

A road closure has been put in place to allow emergency services to carry out their work.

Police Paramedics and London Ambulance “HART” Teams are understood to have been sent to the location along with the fire services

An investigation into the full circumstance is understood to have been launched and the fact will be established later.

Officers from the Met Police will investigate on behalf of the Heath and Safety Executive if required

The condition of the man is not currently known.

The Met police and London Ambulance service have been approached for comment

More to follow