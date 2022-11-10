UPDATED: Emergency services have been called after suspect package has been found at the MI5 headquarters in London

Specialist explosive officers from the Met Police have been scrambled to Thames House on Millbank in London following reports of a suspect package being found at the MI5 headquarters.

Staff have been advised to leave the building and a large number of emergency services have started to arrive near the British Tate Gallery.

Officers are understood to have been called just after 11.30am on Thursday after a report that a suspect device had been found after staff raised the alarm.

A number of road closures have been put in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Met Police said : At 11:25am on Thursday, 10 November police were called to Millbank, SW1 after concerns were raised about a suspicious item.

Road closures are in place while the item is assessed.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.