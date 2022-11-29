Emergency services have been scrambled to Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

Officers from the Met Police Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade and specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Search operators have all been called to the site on Main Road Biggin Hill, Westerham just after 1 pm on Tuesday 29th November.

The bomb alert was sparked after contractors carrying out works near the main passenger terminal uncovered what is understood to be suspected incendiary devices.

Passengers using the terminal and staff have been moved away from the affected area whilst they wait for the arrival of the Army EOD specialists. that s understood to not be service effecting of the overall operations of the airport.

The airport was formerly a Royal Air Force station RAF Biggin Hill, and a small enclave on the airport still retains that designation.

Biggin Hill is best known for its role during the Battle of Britain in the Second World War, when it served as one of the principal fighter bases protecting London and South East England from attack by German Luftwaffe bombers.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

“We were called at 12:54hrs on Tuesday, 29 November to Biggin Hill Airport after a suspected unexploded ordnance was found during building works.

Cordons were in place while specialist officers assessed.

The item was then taken for safe disposal.

The airport remains open and operational.”