Paramedics and Fire crews from Avon Fire and rescue service have called to the troubled prison on Cambridge road.

The emergency vehicle started to arrive at the Category B men’s prison, located in the Horfield area of Bristol just after 8am on Wednesday morning (22nd March 2023)

A prison source has revealed that a cell on one of the wings has been damaged after it had been set on fire by one of the prisoners.

The Ministry of Justice and Avon Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.