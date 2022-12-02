Emergency services have called Mulberry Academy Shoreditch after suspected “acid attack”

Police, Paramedics and Fire crews have all been scrambled to the Gosset Street site in Bethnal Green in East London following the attack that took place on Friday, December 2nd.

Emergency services were called at around 1pm on Friday to Mulberry Academy after an ‘acid attack’.

Witnesses claim a corrosive substance was thrown over a person following an ‘altercation’.

A Detection, Identification and Monitoring unit from the London Fire Brigade has also been mobilised to the incident along with members of the LAS “Hart” Team and officers from the Met Police.

It is not yet known the full nature of this incident.

Both the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow