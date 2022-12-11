Emergency services have continued working through the night after an explosion at a Jersey flat building killed three people and left a dozen more missing.

On Saturday night, the Jersey government tweeted a video of firefighters and specialist rescue teams, including a dog, on the scene in St Helier.

The video captured some of the devastation and debris behind the cordon, such as piles of rubble, crushed cars, and a blown out window in a nearby building.

“We’re on site coordinating a methodical and meticulous multi-agency search effort,” the government said.

This entails a number of stages, including briefly leaving the area to allow dogs to enter and carefully moving debris.”

It also stated that additional updates will be provided on Sunday morning.

Earlier, Paul Brown, chief fire officer for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, told a press conference that specialist rescue teams from the Isle of Wight and Hampshire had been called in to assist with the response.

“The plan is to continue searching,” he said, “and we have no other plans at this point.”

We’re just keeping looking, and most of our efforts right now are focused on the organisation and logistics of securing the right support at the right time, as well as ensuring that the right equipment arrives in the right sequence.”

“The area is being lit, and teams will be working all night tonight and tomorrow, and we will not stop for the time being,” he added.

Mr Brown also discussed the precautions they are taking, saying, “The primary challenge is that we have a dangerous structure that has collapsed.”

“Anything we do, or do in the wrong way, may endanger the survival of anyone who might be rescued,” he added.

At least three people were killed, according to Chief Minister Kristina Moore, who described the incident as a “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Islands.

Meanwhile, States of Jersey Police Chief Officer Robin Smith stated that approximately 12 people were missing, adding, “Of course, my hope is that the number is much lower.”

According to the police chief, it is a “protracted incident” that could “go on for days, maybe weeks.”

He described the situation in St Helier as “tragedy” and “complete devastation.”

Meanwhile, Mr Brown confirmed that firefighters were called to the building at 8.36 p.m. and conducted investigations – just hours before the massive explosion.

Andium Homes, a state-owned but independent company that rents out thousands of properties on the island, stated that it is focusing on assisting estate residents.

Island Energy, a gas supplier, said it was working with the fire department to “understand exactly what happened.”

The residents of the flats have been relocated to St Helier Town Hall, where they are receiving assistance.