Emergency services respond to a Cessna plane crash landing in Shoreham

The single-engine fixed Cessna F162 which is nearly 44 years old and is owned by Redhill air services in Croydon ran into a problems and crashed on Mill Hill in Shoreham on Monday afternoon.

“At 12.39pm, we were called to a light aircraft incident at Mill Hill, Shoreham,” a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Joint Fire Control dispatched fire engines from Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing and an off-road vehicle from Storrington, to the scene.

“Firefighters worked with the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police to secure the scene before departing around 2 p.m.”

According to witnesses on the scene, the pilot walked away from the crash.

More information has been requested from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police.