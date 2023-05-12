Emergency Services Respond to Chemical Spill at ADM Erith Ltd in Erith, One Person Injured

Emergency services were called to ADM Erith Ltd, located on Church Manorway in Erith this evening at around 5:15 pm following reports of a chemical spill. The incident resulted in one person suffering a chemical burn on their foot and potential inhalation of the substance.

ADM Erith Ltd is a facility involved in the processing and distribution of agricultural products. The exact nature of the chemical involved in the spill, including the specific substance and its quantity, has not yet been disclosed.

Upon receiving the emergency call, multiple emergency response units, including fire services, paramedics, and hazardous material teams, swiftly arrived at the scene. They immediately implemented necessary safety measures, including securing the area and establishing a safe perimeter, to mitigate any potential risks posed by the chemical spill.

One individual, who sustained a chemical burn on their foot, received immediate medical attention from paramedics at the scene. Due to concerns regarding potential inhalation of the substance, the injured person was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The emergency services, working in collaboration with specialized teams from ADM Erith Ltd, are actively engaged in containing the chemical spill and preventing any further impact on the surrounding environment. They are employing specialized equipment and protocols to handle hazardous materials safely and effectively.

An investigation into the cause of the chemical spill is underway, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also being made to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.