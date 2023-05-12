Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Emergency Services Respond to Chemical Spill at ADM Erith Ltd in Erith, One Person Injured

Emergency Services Respond to Chemical Spill at ADM Erith Ltd in Erith, One Person Injured

by uknip247
Emergency Services Respond To Chemical Spill At Adm Erith Ltd In Erith, One Person Injured

Emergency services were called to ADM Erith Ltd, located on Church Manorway in Erith this evening at around 5:15 pm following reports of a chemical spill. The incident resulted in one person suffering a chemical burn on their foot and potential inhalation of the substance.

ADM Erith Ltd is a facility involved in the processing and distribution of agricultural products. The exact nature of the chemical involved in the spill, including the specific substance and its quantity, has not yet been disclosed.

Upon receiving the emergency call, multiple emergency response units, including fire services, paramedics, and hazardous material teams, swiftly arrived at the scene. They immediately implemented necessary safety measures, including securing the area and establishing a safe perimeter, to mitigate any potential risks posed by the chemical spill.

One individual, who sustained a chemical burn on their foot, received immediate medical attention from paramedics at the scene. Due to concerns regarding potential inhalation of the substance, the injured person was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The emergency services, working in collaboration with specialized teams from ADM Erith Ltd, are actively engaged in containing the chemical spill and preventing any further impact on the surrounding environment. They are employing specialized equipment and protocols to handle hazardous materials safely and effectively.

An investigation into the cause of the chemical spill is underway, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also being made to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Cyclist Run Over by Drink Driver Shares Footage as a Warning Against Drink Driving

Irresponsible Dog Owners Condemned for Sheep Deaths Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Offences

Man Remanded in Custody for Alleged Rape of Girl Under 13 in Brighton

Smash-and-Grab Burglar Sentenced to Jail Following Fingerprints and CCTV Evidence

Man and Teenager Sentenced to Jail for Robbery on London Train

Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault Following Stabbing Incident in Bulwell

First Picture of Brazilian Ronaldo Oliveira who died in London Hit-and-Run collision The Family Appeals for Assistance

Police to Dig for Remains of Missing Student after Serial Killer Levi Bellfield Allegedly Confesses to Her Murder

UK Government and British Overseas Territories Leaders Convene for Joint Ministerial Council

Man Fatally Stabbed in Lewisham Identified as Alex Josephs

Murder Investigation Launched as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.