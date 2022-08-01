This afternoon, emergency personnel responded to a collision between a Jet Ski and a RIB just south of the Place Pier Brighton.

Brighton Lifeboat and Brighton Beach Rescue Boat responded to the scene where a female Jet Ski rider had been injured.

The Lydd coastguard rescue helicopter was dispatched, and a medic was winched down to assist.

Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguards were also on the scene to assist.

The casually was returned to Brighton Marina and was transferred to hospital by ambulance with the assistance of the Coastguard.

The coastguard helicopter then landed at the Brighton landing site until the medic arrived, at which point it took off around 17:20.

“The Boat and Jet Skier are believed to know each other, and this incident is being treated as an accident,” Sussex Police said:

“Just before 3.30pm, a jet ski and a rigid inflatable boat were reported to have collided near Brighton Palace Pier, and the woman on the jet ski was reported to have been injured,” a police spokesman said.

“Emergency services responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

“The occupants of both craft are thought to be familiar with one another, and the collision is currently being treated as accidental.”