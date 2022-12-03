Saturday, December 3, 2022
Emergency Services Rush To The Aid Of A Man Who Has Walked More Than A Mile Out Into Southend Sea At Night
Emergency services rush to the aid of a man who has walked more than a mile out into Southend sea at night

by @uknip247

The coastguard, police, and ambulance services all worked together to save the man. Emergency services were called to Southend’s seafront last night (December 1) after he walked more than a mile out to sea. Police officers, the coastguard, and the ambulance service all collaborated to assist the man, who was a mile and a half out in the water.

Officers were able to contact the man via his mobile phone and direct rescuers to his location in the mud flats. He was eventually discovered and safely returned to shore.

The man has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.
A spokesman for Essex Police said in a statement “Officers from the B shift Response Team responded to a call about a male walking into the sea last night. A rapid coordinated response by police, coastguard, and ambulance was put in place.

Officers were able to contact the man via his cellphone and direct rescuers to his location, which was about a mile and a half out to sea. The male was safely returned to shore and transported to a hospital for appropriate care.

