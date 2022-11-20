Sunday, November 20, 2022
Emergency services rushed to a major East London station after a person is struck by a train

by @uknip247
0 comment

Emergency services have been to a major East London station after a person was tragically struck by a train. At around midday on Sunday, police, an air ambulance, paramedics, and firefighters all rushed to Rainham Station (November 20) following reports of a person being stuck under the train.

“We were called at 12.04pm today (20 November) to reports of a person hit by a train at Rainham Rail Station, Ferry Lane,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An ambulance crew, two incident response officers, a clinical team leader, and members of our hazardous area response team have been dispatched to the scene” (HART). We’ve also sent London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is still ongoing, and we are collaborating with emergency personnel.”

While emergency services are on the scene, the c2c rail network has come to a halt between Barking and Grays. According to c2c Rail: “Because the police are dealing with an incident. Train services on the entire c2c network may be altered.”

British Transport Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow

