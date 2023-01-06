Friday, January 6, 2023
Emergency Services Rushed To The District And Piccadilly Line Station After Person Is Hit By A Train
A person has died following reports of a casualty on the tracks at Barons Court Station this afternoon (January 6). Emergency services rushed to the District and Piccadilly Line station at 2.10pm.

Sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The British Transport Police (BTP) say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

TfL reports that there are severe delays on both the Circle and District lines while emergency services attend to the incident.

There is currently no service between Earl’s Court and Richmond / Ealing Broadway. Tickets are being accepted on London Overground, South Western Railways DLR, C2C and London Buses.

BTP said: “Officers were called to Barons Court following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

