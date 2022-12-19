Emergency services scrambled after building collapse in South East London

Emergency services scrambled after building collapse in Southeast London

Police fire crews are all been scrambled to Honour Oak Road in South East London following reports of a partial building ae collapse this evening.

The collapse took place around at around 5.30pm on Monday, December 19th.

Fire crews from nearby Forest Hill Station were scrambled to the incident other appliances from the surrounding station were also called with specialist USAR advisers from Heston and Croydon also mobilized to the incident following the collapse of a gable end that is believed to have taken place at the art workshop on the road.

A number of surrounding properties have been evacuated for fear of further collapse. Building control from the local council has been called and emergency scaffolders have been ordered to assist in making the building safe.

A large number of cordons are in place and drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route whilst emergency services continue their investigation to see if any persons were in the building prior to the partial collapse.

Two people living within the effect building self-rescued prior to the arrival of the emergency services and have had to seek accommodation as the building is now longer structural safety

London Fire Brigade have been approached for further comment