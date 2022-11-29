Emergency services scrambled to Chingford blaze after reports of persons unaccounted for

Six fire engines and forty firefighters have been mobilised to a property ablaze in Chingford this evening.

Crews rushed to Winchester Road Property moments after England beat Wales in the World cup to be put through to the next round.

The calls came after a number of residents reported seeing smoke issuing from the property with those living there unaccounted for.

Police officers have closed the road and a number of the surrounding roads whilst the blaze is tackled and a search of the property is carried out by fire crews with hose reel jets wearing breathing apparatus..

More to follow