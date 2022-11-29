Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Emergency Services Scrambled To Chingford Blaze After Reports Of Persons Unaccounted For
Home BREAKING Emergency services scrambled to Chingford blaze after reports of persons unaccounted for

Emergency services scrambled to Chingford blaze after reports of persons unaccounted for

by @uknip247

Six fire engines and forty firefighters have been mobilised to a property ablaze in Chingford this evening.

Crews rushed to Winchester Road Property moments after England beat Wales in the World cup to be put through to the next round.

The calls came after a number of residents reported seeing smoke issuing from the property with those living there unaccounted for.

Police officers have closed the road and a number of the surrounding roads whilst the blaze is tackled and a search of the property is carried out by fire crews with hose reel jets wearing breathing apparatus..

 

More to follow

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have reissued a new image of missing 17-year-old Trung who went...

A man who terrorised his partner with a zombie knife during a...

A trans woman who groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old girl,...

Henry, 15,been reported missing from Portslade has links to West Sussex

Firefighters called to Kentish Town underground station train incident

The man and woman who died in Sheffield have been formally identified

First Picture of Westminster stab victim who has been named him as...

#JustStopOil supporter from Brighton sentenced to 6 months in prison for taking...

The expansion of the West Kent flood storage area has been approved...

Appeal for witnesses in the Larkhill area to check CCTV and doorbell...

Fire crews battle to free person hit by a Heavy Good vehicle...

First picture of People Smuggler arrested by NCA after at least 27...