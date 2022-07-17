A body was discovered by emergency personnel while searching for a man in the water at Ardsley Reservoir.

At 5.30 p.m. yesterday evening (16 July), police were called to report of a man in difficulty in the water.

This afternoon, a 50-year-old local man was discovered in the water.

His death is being investigated as accidental, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Leeds CID Detective Inspector Phil Hughes stated:

“This is a tragic incident in which a man has died.” During this difficult time, specially trained officers are assisting his family.

“This incident is a timely reminder of the risks associated with swimming in open water.”

“Because the weather is expected to heat up this week, I advise people not to enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters.”