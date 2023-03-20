Emergency services were called, and routes between Stratford Stansted Airport were disrupted into the early hours after a person was hit by a train

Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

by uknip247

Several rail routes were disrupted late last night after a person was struck by a train at Enfield Lock (Sunday, March 19).

Emergency services were called, and routes between Stratford and Hertford East, as well as London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, were disrupted.

Several services, including the Stansted Express, were impacted.

The service between Stratford and Hertford East, as well as between London Liverpool Street and Bishops Stortford / Audley End, was disrupted. The Stansted Express service from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport was also affected.

National Rail first reported the incident at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. All lines were closed while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

