Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road

traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A38 B carriageway at

Chudleigh on Tuesday 22 November.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision,

involving a grey Volvo XC60 and a blue BMW 420, shortly before 9am.

The driver of the Volvo, a female in her 40s from the Ivybridge area, was

taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-changing injuries.

A passenger in the BMW suffered minor injuries.

The A38 B carriageway was closed for approximately three hours.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses of

the incident.