Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road
traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A38 B carriageway at
Chudleigh on Tuesday 22 November.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision,
involving a grey Volvo XC60 and a blue BMW 420, shortly before 9am.
The driver of the Volvo, a female in her 40s from the Ivybridge area, was
taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-changing injuries.
A passenger in the BMW suffered minor injuries.
The A38 B carriageway was closed for approximately three hours.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses of
the incident.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage
that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here
or
by calling 101 quoting log 0143 22/11/22.