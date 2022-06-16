At 4.30 a.m., emergency services were called to an address on Albion Road.

Police, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade were all present.

At the scene, a man in his 60s was discovered dead.

There were no other people involved, but the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

According to a Met Police spokesperson: “The London Fire Brigade called police at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to reports of a man injured after being found on fire in Albion Road, N16.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called, but the man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police sent a letter to businesses and residents in Hackney and Tower Hamlets explaining what had happened.

According to Assistant Inspector Adam Bright: “Earlier this morning, police, LAS, and LFB were dispatched to Albion Road in response to a fire outside a residence.

Unfortunately, a male was discovered dead at the scene.

There were no other people involved, but the investigation is still ongoing and is being led by CE CID.”

While they await formal identification, officers are working to notify his next of kin.

As a crime scene remains in place, the death is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

