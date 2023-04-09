Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after following reports that a man had been shot

Upon arrival, a man in his 20s was found with serious gunshot injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead at the scene. While formal identification is yet to take place, his family has been notified.

A forensic post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.

“You can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers, or directly to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), as well as by calling 101 or speaking to an officer locally.”

If anyone has any information about the incident that they wish to share, submit it directly to the investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO

You can also call on 101 quoting incident number 74 of 9 April 2023. If you have CCTV or video doorbell footage, you can email this to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

