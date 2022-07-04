Police are looking for witnesses after a serious collision on Eastern Road in Portsmouth shortly after midday today.

The van is believed to have collided with a BMW travelling north out of town, causing the van to lose control and careen into two lanes of oncoming traffic.

It then collided with two other vehicles before colliding with a Skoda that had been pushed across the central reservation.

The van then flipped onto its side, trapping the two trapped occupants in the collision.

“I was driving into Portsmouth with my wife and two children when I suddenly saw a van hurtling towards us, so I immediately braked and stopped my vehicle and got my wife and two children out of the vehicle,” said one witness.

I ran over to the van and found a young child screaming and terrified by what had happened; her father was also trapped in the van, and I quickly got the child out and then assisted in getting her father out.

The child must have been terrified because there was dust everywhere from the building materials in the van.”

Photographer: Marcin J

Paramedics evaluated two victims from the van, while firefighters evaluated the occupants of the other vehicles involved.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained in the collision; the male was taken to the hospital for an arm injury and the child was taken to the hospital for observation; both are expected to recover fully.

After recovery agents worked to remove the damaged vehicles and Colas Roads cleared the debris from the involved vehicles, police reopened the road around 3.20pm.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit officers are now appealing to the public for assistance in the investigation; did you witness the collision? Do you have dash-cam footage leading up to the collision?

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 101 and quote 44220264854.