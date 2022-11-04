Emergency timetables will remain in place even though the RMT has called off train strikes on 5, 7 and 9 November

Strikes on the Tube and London Overground will also go ahead as planned on

Thursday, 10 November, as they are separate disputes.

The RMT said it had secured “unconditional” talks with Network Rail and the

promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies. It said the

dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of

members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15

November.

However, passengers in both England and Wales are still being warned to

expect disruption to their journeys, as operators have had too little

notice to restore normal timetables.

The ‘Do Not Travel’ notices are still being issued by South Western Railway

and Great Western Railway, who are urging people to find alternative

transport for Saturday.

LNER and Northern Rail have said that emergency timetables will remain in

place, whilst the Tyne & Wear Metro which is not part of the strike action

will be unable run services between Pelaw and Sunderland as the line is

owned by Network Rail.