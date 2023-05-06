Endgame for armed burglars sentenced to 13 years

Prison waits for no men as a duo who forced entry into a flat, one armed with a knife and wearing a Thanos Supervillain mask, have discovered as they have been locked up for a combined total of 13-years.



Thomas Sharlotte, 30, of Cheapside, Waltham, was charged with aggravated burglary and drugs offences following an incident last March, and Christopher Beach, 42, of Patrick Street, Grimsby, was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article in a public place.



The six-day trial began at Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday 22 March 2023, where they were both found guilty by the jury of the offences on Wednesday 29 March 2023. They were remanded into custody and have appeared today (Friday 5 May) where Sharlotte was sentenced to five-and-a-half years and Beach to seven-and-a-half years in prison.



On Friday 25 March last year at around 9.45pm, emergency services were called to reports that somebody was getting stabbed after Sharlotte and Beach had entered a first floor flat on Alexandra Road in Grimsby, Beach armed with a knife, and stole £200, games consoles, a mobile phone, and other items after ransacking the property.



Through CCTV and other enquiries Beach was identified as being the one wearing the Thanos mask and made threats to the occupant, and his friend who was visiting the victim’s address, with a knife.



Following swift police action, the pair were arrested and charged the following day and the case went to trial after both Sharlotte and Beach denied any involvement in the aggravated burglary. Beach contested ever wearing a mask or carrying a knife, and Sharlotte stated he was simply there to purchase drugs, denying all charges against him.



Detective Constable Andy Taylor from our Criminal Investigation Department said: “A burglary is an extremely personal attack and can have long lasting effects on individuals who have been targeted, especially when you hear of cases like this where those targeted have ended up fearing for their lives during an unprovoked ransacking of their home, their ‘safe space’.



“Both Sharlotte and Beach went to the address with that intention – to instil fear and alarm in the victims, all for their own greed and satisfaction.



“I hope the outcome at court provides the public with some reassurance that incidents like this will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.



“If you have any information about crime in your area, please report it via our non-emergency number 101, or by speaking to local neighbourhood officers whilst they’re out and about. Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.



“If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”