Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Energy giant Ovo has launched its first deal for customers cheaper than the government’s cap on household bills

Energy giant Ovo has launched its first deal for customers cheaper than the government’s cap on household bills

by uknip247

The firm will offer a fixed 12-month tariff of £2,275 for existing customers, which is less than the government’s limit of typical household bills of £2,500. This move comes as wholesale gas prices are falling and start to impact bills. Ovo Energy announced that it is launching the tariff because customers want “the security of a long term fix to protect them against the continuing energy price uncertainty”.

However, money expert Mr Martin Lewis, from MoneySavingExpert, has urged caution on Ovo’s deal, warning that there may be even cheaper deals in the months to come. He advises people not to just jump on a fix because it costs less than they’re paying now. Mr Lewis points out that, because wholesale rates have dropped, the price cap will probably fall, meaning that customers could be paying 20% lower rates than they are now. He also predicts that the price will likely stay around that level until the end of the year and into early 2024.

With the latest UK budget and falling gas prices, industry commentators have been predicting that household bills will drop this summer as energy suppliers make new long-term deals to buy cheaper gas. This expectation likely means that the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which is being held at its current levels until the end of June, will no longer be needed. Analysts at Cornwall Insight anticipate that Ofgem’s energy price cap, which usually limits what suppliers can charge per unit of energy, will fall to £2,153 a year from July.

Financial firm Investec suggests that the cap could decrease even more and go down to £1,981 a year from July, although this figure would still be significantly higher than it was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Experts believe that households might be able to shop around for more competitive energy deals at this point.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents in the area of Darnley Road and Hawthorn Road #Rochester are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from a...

A 15-year-old male has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing of an 18-year-old named Owen Dunn in Swindon

Police in Bolton, Greater Manchester have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 after three medical incidents at a local...

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Barnet have charged a man with murder

A new scheme is set to be launched to improve the safety of women who feel harassed or receive unwanted attention in gyms

A man will appear in court to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of four people following a collision...

Police are looking into an assault in Newark that has left a man in critical condition in the hospital

Police are appealing for information on Christopher Stead, who is wanted on recall to prison

Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Police are concerned for the welfare of Alfie, aged 14, who has been reported missing in Hailsham

Officers are looking to speak with to him in connection to a robbery in Lee-on-Solent last month

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More