Engaging Police Engagement Day: Kids Try Uniforms & Cars

Excited youngsters got the chance to get in police cars and try on police uniforms during an engagement day attended by our Gedling Operation Reacher and Carlton neighbourhood policing teams.

Our officers engaged with families at the activity-packed ‘Love Parks’ Day held at Gedling Country Park on Wednesday, hosted by Gedling Borough Council.

Sergeant James Carrington, of the Gedling Operation Reacher team, said: “We were there showcasing what Operation Reacher offers to our local communities, as well as taking along our vehicles, kit, and giving local families and children the opportunity to get a hands-on experience.

“Children got the opportunity to try on some of our uniform and kit and go away with some freebies such as key rings, pens, stickers, and the new Top Trumps-style trading card sets that have been produced in force by colleagues from neighbourhood policing which proved very popular!

“We received loads of positive feedback from members of the public, local council representatives, and the Mayor’s Office who were also in attendance.

“The day was really well received, and we were there alongside many other stalls and activity areas set up by organisations and local charities and vendors.”

To find out more about the work carried out by all our Operation Reacher teams, visit the local neighbourhood policing Facebook page, or follow them on Twitter or Nottinghamshire Police’s website.

Lifestyle

