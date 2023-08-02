England’s Lionesses Secure Knockout Stages with Dominant 6-1 Win Against China

England’s Lionesses roared into the Women’s World Cup knockout stages with an impressive 6-1 victory against China in Adelaide. The European champions needed just a point to top Group D and accomplished the feat with a dominant display against the Women’s Asian Cup winners.

The Lionesses wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Alessia Russo opened the scoring with a well-timed strike just four minutes into the match. Lauren Hemp added a second goal 26 minutes later, and Lauren James curled in a spectacular wonder goal to extend the lead to 3-0 before halftime.

James appeared to have secured her brace with another beautifully placed long-range strike, but VAR ruled it out after a review. VAR intervened again in the second half, awarding China a penalty after Lucy Bronze handled the ball, leading to a yellow card for the English defender. Wang Shuang converted the spot-kick, offering hope to the Chinese team as they narrowed the score to 3-1.

However, Lauren James quickly extinguished China’s hopes with another stunning goal, showcasing her exceptional skills with a first-time side-footed volley into the far corner of the net. Chloe Kelly capitalised on a goalkeeping error to add a fifth goal for England, and Rachel Daly completed the scoring with a sixth, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Lionesses.

Despite missing key midfielder Keira Walsh due to an undisclosed knee problem, England delivered their most assured performance of the tournament. Manager Sarina Wiegman made three changes to the starting lineup, with Katie Zelem making her World Cup debut, and Jess Carter and Hemp returning to the XI.

The Lionesses’ convincing win secured their place in the last 16, with their eyes set on progressing further in the prestigious tournament. As they move on to the knockout stages, the team will be keenly aware of the challenges ahead but remains determined to continue their impressive form.

Wiegman remained tight-lipped about Walsh’s availability for the rest of the tournament, noting that the midfielder’s injury is not an ACL injury, as initially feared. The team, however, demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of the setback, and Wiegman expressed confidence in their ability to move forward.

With their formidable performance against China, England’s Lionesses have sent a powerful message to their rivals in the Women’s World Cup. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling football and remarkable performances from this talented team, as they strive to make history in the global showcase of women’s football.